Case against DMK panchayat president

Published - June 24, 2024 11:54 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Arachalur police on Sunday registered a case against the president of Poondurai Semur panchayat in Modakkurichi taluk for assaulting and threatening a resident with an air-gun here recently.

According to police, women in the panchayat recently filed a complaint with panchayat officials regarding the non-receipt of drinking water for over 10 days. This upset Tamilselvan, the panchayat president, who reportedly threatened and assaulted two of the women. When Manikandan, the husband of one of the women, confronted Tamilselvan about the issue, they engaged in a verbal argument and physical altercation, during which Tamilselvan reportedly took out a gun and threatened Manikandan.

CCTV footage that captured the incident went viral on social media after which the police held inquiries.

Tamilselvan was booked for uttering obscene words in public, assault with weapons and criminal intimidation. Manikandan was also booked for uttering obscene words in public and assault. However, no arrests have been made so far.

