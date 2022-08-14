Case against Coimbatore BJP functionaries for violations in rally

The Coimbatore City Police have registered a case against a few BJP functionaries in Coimbatore for alleged violations in a rally the party organised on Sunday as part of Independence Day celebrations.

A senior police officer said that a case has been registered at the Kattoor police station against BJP Coimbatore district president Balaji Uthamaramasamy and others for the violations in the rally.

Police sources said that the party had not obtained permission to take out the rally which was held from Sivananda Colony to V.K.K. Menon Road. Hundreds of BJP workers took part in the rally. The police found that a few party workers raised slogans against Babri Masjid and accused in the Coimbatore serial blast as the rally was reaching Gandhipuram.

A case was registered against Mr. Uthamaramasamy and others based on the complaint lodged by head constable R. Manikandan of the Kattoor police station.

Boy washed away in stream near Valparai

A two-year-old boy, son of a guest worker from Assam, died after he was washed away in a stream near Valparai on Saturday. The police have identified the deceased as M. Aravindh.

According to the police, the boy’s father has been working in Waterfall estate near Valparai. The family stayed in the estate quarters.

The police said that the boy went to play in the stream near the quarters on Saturday afternoon. The stream had swollen in recent rains and he was washed away.

The parents informed others after they did not find Aravindh when they came to the quarters for lunch. The Kadamparai police, fire brigades from Valparai station and estate workers conducted searches and traced the boy’s body in the stream nearly half km away. The body was sent to the Government Hospital, Valparai, for post-mortem.