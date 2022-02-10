Case against brick kiln owners for assaulting litigant’s wife

COIMBATORE

10 February 2022 23:39 IST

The Thadagam police have registered a case against owners of a brick kiln on charges of assaulting a woman, who is the wife of a farmer who approached the Madras High Court against illegal operations of brick kilns in Thadagam valley.

The police said that a case has been registered against R. Subash and his brother R. Suresh of Veerapandi road at Chinna Thadagam, owners of J J Chambers, for the alleged assault that took place on February 1.

They were booked for offences under Sections 294 b (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to three months, or with fine, or with both), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (1) (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and Section 4 (penalty for harassment of women) of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.

According to the police, R. Baby (52) of north street at Chinna Thadagam alleged in her complaint that Subash and Suresh blocked her way when she was taking out cattle and goats for grazing around 10.30 a.m. on February 1.

Baby’s husband T.M.S. Rajendran is one of the litigants who had approached the Madras High Court seeking action against illegal mining of red earth and brick making in Thadagam valley. Based on the court’s directions,brick kilns were shut down andpower connections to the facilities were cut off. The woman alleged in her complaint thatthe accused assaulted her, her cattle and goats due to the above reasons. They also threatened her of killing her if she or her husband moved against them, the complaint said.