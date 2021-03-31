Coimbatore

Case against AIADMK man

The Podanur police have booked an AIADMK functionary for making derogatory remarks against DMK’s Kinathukadavu constituency candidate Kurichi Prabhakaran in social media.

The police said Mr. Prabhakaran had lodged a complaint with the returning officer of Kinathukadavu constituency seeking action against Shekar, who is associated with the youth wing of the AIADMK.

The DMK leader said in the complaint that one of his eyes blinked frequently as a result of facial paralysis attack. Shekar posted in social media that the DMK candidate engaged in eve teasing by winking at women during election campaigns.

The returning officer forwarded the complaint to the Podanur police who registered a case against Shekar on Monday.

