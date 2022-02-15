Case against AIADMK candidate in Salem

The Salem City Police have registered a case against an AIADMK candidate allegedly for indulging in a scuffle with DMK cadre over clearing drainage channels.

According to the police, Salem Corporation workers were cleaning the drainage channels near Ammal lake here and Shanmugham, an AIADMK functionary, was overseeing it.

Kumar, a DMK functionary, who was living nearby, got into a quarrel with Shanmugham and the Corporation workers for clearing the channels as it was causing foul odour. P. Chinnayan, another DMK functionary and a few party cadre reached there.

K.P. Pandian, the AIADMK candidate for Ward 58 who was campaigning in the area, also got involved in the quarrel. In a scuffle that ensued, Pandian allegedly pushed Chinnayan. Chinnayan got himself admitted at the Salem government hospital. The Salem City police are investigating.