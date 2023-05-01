HamberMenu
Case against 81 firms in Erode for not declaring holiday on May 1

May 01, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - ERODE 

The Hindu Bureau

The Labour Department has registered cases against 81 shops, eateries, commercial establishments and transport companies in Erode district for not declaring holiday for their employees on May 1 and also for not providing double wages. 

A release from the Assistant Commissioner of Labour (Enforcement) said that the officials inspected 101 establishments in Erode, Bhavani, Perundurai, Gobichettipalayam and Sathyamangalam on Monday and found 81 establishments functioning with full strength. They had not sought permission from the Department to work on May Day, the release added. The Department has registered cases against these establishments. 

