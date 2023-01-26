HamberMenu
Case against 70 firms in Erode for not declaring holiday on January 26

January 26, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Labour Department has registered cases against 70 shops, eateries, commercial establishments and transport companies for not declaring holiday for their workers and employees on January 26 and also not providing double wages to them.

A release from Assistant Commissioner of Labour (Enforcement) said the officials inspected 93 establishments in Erode, Bhavani, Perundurai, Gobichettipalayam and Sathyamangalam and found that 70 establishments did not declare holiday for employees and also did not provide double wages.

Also, permission was not obtained from the Department for them to work on Republic Day. Hence, cases were registered against these establishments, the release added.

