ADVERTISEMENT

BJP members booked for protest in Coimbatore over Kallakurichi liquor deaths

Updated - June 24, 2024 07:17 am IST

Published - June 24, 2024 07:16 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

BJP party cadre during a protest in Coimbatore on June 22 against hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi. | Photo Credit: M. Periasamy

The city police have registered two separate cases against a total of 514 BJP members in connection with a protest they staged in Coimbatore on Saturday, condemning the deaths of over 50 people in the spurious liquor tragedy in Kallakurichi.

In the first case, Kattoor police booked 469 party workers, including BJP Coimbatore district president Ramesh Kumar, former MLA Challenger Durai, Coimbatore south district president K. Vasantharajan and senior leader P. Kanagasabapathy, for the protest on V.K.K. Menon Road.

The Kattoor police registered a separate case against 18 BJP workers, including BJP’s Tamil Nadu State General Secretary A.P. Muruganandam, for intercepting and blocking police vehicles.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US