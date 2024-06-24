The city police have registered two separate cases against a total of 514 BJP members in connection with a protest they staged in Coimbatore on Saturday, condemning the deaths of over 50 people in the spurious liquor tragedy in Kallakurichi.

In the first case, Kattoor police booked 469 party workers, including BJP Coimbatore district president Ramesh Kumar, former MLA Challenger Durai, Coimbatore south district president K. Vasantharajan and senior leader P. Kanagasabapathy, for the protest on V.K.K. Menon Road.

The Kattoor police registered a separate case against 18 BJP workers, including BJP’s Tamil Nadu State General Secretary A.P. Muruganandam, for intercepting and blocking police vehicles.

