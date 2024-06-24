GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP members booked for protest in Coimbatore over Kallakurichi liquor deaths

Updated - June 24, 2024 07:17 am IST

Published - June 24, 2024 07:16 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
BJP party cadre during a protest in Coimbatore on June 22 against hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi.

BJP party cadre during a protest in Coimbatore on June 22 against hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi. | Photo Credit: M. Periasamy

The city police have registered two separate cases against a total of 514 BJP members in connection with a protest they staged in Coimbatore on Saturday, condemning the deaths of over 50 people in the spurious liquor tragedy in Kallakurichi.

In the first case, Kattoor police booked 469 party workers, including BJP Coimbatore district president Ramesh Kumar, former MLA Challenger Durai, Coimbatore south district president K. Vasantharajan and senior leader P. Kanagasabapathy, for the protest on V.K.K. Menon Road.

The Kattoor police registered a separate case against 18 BJP workers, including BJP’s Tamil Nadu State General Secretary A.P. Muruganandam, for intercepting and blocking police vehicles.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / Kallakurichi hooch tragedy

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.