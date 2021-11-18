Case against 41 YouTube channels for disclosing identity of sexual assault victim

Coimbatore

18 November 2021 23:52 IST

The Cyber Crime Police Station here has registered a case against 41 YouTube channels on the charge of disclosing the identity of the girl who ended her life on November 11, allegedly following sexual assault from her teacher.

The case was registered for offence under Section 23 (4) (procedure for media - any person who contravenes the provisions of sub-section (1) or sub-section (2) shall be liable to be punished with imprisonment of either description for a period which shall not be less than six months but which may extend to one year or with fine or with both) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

Advertising

Advertising

According to the police, the YouTube channels published details such as the deceased girl’s parents’ photos, videos, name of her school and other details which could lead to her identity.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by dialling 'Sneha' 24X7 helpline at 044-24640050)