Case against 10 for attacking govt. school teacher

Namakkal police have registered a case against 10 persons for attacking a government school teacher on the premises of a school near Puduchatram recently.

The teacher was attacked by the villagers over his alleged relationship with a mid-day meal worker here. The teacher was later taken to a government hospital for treatment.

The Department of District Education has initiated an investigation in connection with the issue.

Complaint

Based on the teacher’s complaint, Namakkal police have registered a case against 10 persons under various sections for attacking the teacher.

