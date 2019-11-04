‘Carry out inspection before approving constructions in landslip-prone zones’

Getting approvals for building structures in any of the 283 landslip-prone areas in the Nilgiris could become a lot more difficult, with local bodies being instructed to carry out detailed inspection before granting approval for constructions.

The instructions are part of the concerted effort to ensure that there is no loss of life or damage to property arising from landslips due to poor planning by the various local bodies in the Nilgiris.

According to the Nilgiris District Collector, J. Innocent Divya, the number of areas identified as being prone to landslips has increased from 233 to 283 since the rain in August of this year, based on the damage surveyed across the district. “There is no ban as such on granting building approvals in these areas, though local bodies have been asked to conduct detailed inspection of the proposed sites before granting any new approvals,” said Ms. Divya. She added that new structures built on already weakened slopes could lead to further, more serious landslips in the future.

Officials said that the 283 landslip-prone areas identified by the district administration were classified according to various levels of danger, from “highly-vulnerable,” to “moderately-vulnerable” and “low-vulnerability.”

An official from the Udhagamandalam Municipality said that in case more landslips were reported from a particular area deemed to be a part of one of the zones susceptible to landslips, then the building approvals granted to any new structures which had been built in the area would be reviewed. There could be a decision taken to deny any more building approvals in the area or slope, on the basis that such structures could contribute to the overall weakening of the entire cliff-face, which could lead to more serious landslips in the future.