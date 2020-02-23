Carnivore kills another goat near Sirumugai

COIMBATORE

23 February 2020 00:20 IST

A carnivore, suspected to be a leopard that has been preying on livestock in a village near Sirumugai, killed a goat on Saturday.

The incident has shocked the residents of Pattakarampalayam near Thenkalkaradu as it took place around 8 a.m. The attack happened even as the Forest Department had placed two cages at Thenkalkaradu to trap the carnivore.

Advertising

Advertising

According to Forest officials, the goat belonged to a farmer named Munusamy and it was grazing on his farm land that comes under Pethikuttai forest beat of Sirumugai forest range. Following Saturday’s incident, the Department has decided to shift one of the cages to Munusamy’s farm.

Officials also found the remains of a spotted deer in the farm's fringes. The carnivore had killed a calf on February 10 and a goat on February 12, both at Thenkalkaradu. All three killings took place in a radius of three km.