Caribbean nations express support for Save Soil Movement

Six Carbibbean countries have signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with Conscious Planet, the initiative under which Isha Foundation has launched the Save Soil Movement.

A press release from Isha said leaders of the six Caribbean nations - Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, St. Lucia, St. Kitts and Nevis, Guyana, and Barbados - have pledged to initiate concrete action to reverse and halt soil degradation and ensure long-term food and water security for their populations.

Founder of Isha Foundation Jaggi Vasudev said in the statement, “These small nations, these pearls in the ocean, [can] make that turn around and demonstrate that every nation can and must save its soil in the interest of all future life on the planet.”

The Save Soil Movement seeks to activate and demonstrate citizen support and empower governments to initiate policy-driven action to revitalise soil and halt further degradation. To enable this, it aims to reach 3.5 billion people.