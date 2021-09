Coimbatore

02 September 2021 23:44 IST

Air India, which recently launched bonded trucking service here, has lifted 2.13 tonnes of industrial goods from here to Abu Dhabi via Bengaluru.

Smart factory solutions were shipped to Bengaluru through bonded trucking (by TT Aviation) from here on Thursday. The goods, consisting of 18 packets, were Customs cleared by Nippon Express.

