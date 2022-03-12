Cargo sent by bonded trucking to Mumbai port

As much as 21 tonnes of cargo was sent by bonded trucking from Coimbatore to Mumbai on Friday in two trucks.

An official of Container Corporation of India (Concor) told The Hindu that engineering goods (14 tonnes and seven tonnes), which were cleared by Customs here, were sent to Nhava Sheva Mumbai from Inland Container Depot (ICD), Irugur. Joveens Logistics and Services, appointed as contractor for Concor, handled the cargo.

“Given the current business situation and logistics issues, bonded trucking service to Mumbai will benefit the exporters,” the official said.

While cargo movement through bonded trucks is common from this region to Chennai, Kochi and Thoothukudi ports, this is the first such consignment to Mumbai port.

The official added that trade is facing a lot of issues because of container shortage. A lot of small exporters face delays because of congestion at ports such as Colombo. Mumbai port has direct mother vessel connectivity to nearly 40 countries. So sending the goods by bonded trucks to Mumbai will save time and cost for the exporters. Concor has booked consignments for the next two weeks through this service from here. It can handle minimum one cubic metre cargo too, the official said. K. Ayyavu, Assistant Commissioner of Customs, flagged off the trucks on Friday.