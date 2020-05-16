Cargo flight to be operated for Coimbatore

SpiceXpress Cargo, the cargo arm of SpiceJet, has announced operation of 26 cargo flights on May 18, 20, 22 and 24. Of these, a flight will be operated from Chennai to Coimbatore on May 20 and one from Coimbatore to Madurai on the same day.

The flight from Chennai will reach Coimbatore at 11.05 a.m. and leave Coimbatore for Madurai at 12.35 p.m. From Madurai, it will go to Bengaluru.

Capacity

According to sources here, the cargo capacity of this flight is nearly 18 tonnes. With better awareness, outbound cargo movement from the region can increase.