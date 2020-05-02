Coimbatore

Cargo airlifted to Sharjah

Vegetables and flowers, weighing 16 tonnes, were air lifted from Coimbatore International Airport to Sharjah on Saturday.

The special Spice Jet flight came to Coimbatore from Bengaluru and lifted the cargo. Though passenger flights are not operating in the domestic and international segments, cargo flights are operating. This is the first cargo flight from Coimbatore to an international destination during lockdown.

