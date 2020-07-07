Cargo air-lifted to Muscat

A chartered flight of SalamAir lifted 7.5 tonnes of cargo from Coimbatore to Muscat on Tuesday.

According to sources, the cargo was mainly perishables - fruits and vegetables, including nearly two tonnes of curry leaves.

Limited volume

The cargo volume was limited as it was loaded only in the lower deck of the aircraft.

This was an evacuation flight that took cargo on its return flight and hence, the rates were viable.

The potential to air-lift cargo from Coimbatore to Muscat was huge as there were export products from all the western districts of the State.

The queries were encouraging.

There was potential to operate regular flights for cargo from Coimbatore to Muscat, the sources said.

As many as 184 Indians stranded in Muscat reached Coimbatore on the repatriation flight on Tuesday.

The passengers reached Coimbatore on a flight operated by SalamAir that landed here at around 8 p.m. Sources at the airport said the passengers included four infants.

The flight was to return to Muscat at 10.30 p.m.