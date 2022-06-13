Car festival held at Tiruchengode Arthanareeswarar temple

Thousands of devotees participating in the car festival at Arthanareeswarar temple in Tiruchengode in Namakkal on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Thousands of devotees from Tiruchengode and across various parts of the State participated in the annual car festival held on Vaikasi Visakam in the Arthanareeswarar temple on Monday.

The Vaikasi Visakam festival commenced in the temple with the holy flag hoisting on June 4. On Monday, on the 10th day of the festival, the car festival was held. The decorated car was pulled by Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) Department Minister P.K. Sekar Babu, along with HR and CE Commissioner J. Kumaragurubaran, District Collector Shreya P. Singh, and Tiruchengode MLA E.R. Eswaran. Due to COVID-19, the car festival has not been held for the past two years.

Later, the Minister inspected Arthanareeswarar Temple Arts and Science College and inquired about the infrastructure and availability of basic amenities in the college.