Caretaker of a patient attacks doctor

Dharmapuri A doctor was allegedly assaulted by a caretaker of a patient at the Government Medical College Hospital here on Thursday. The caretaker, it was alleged, was agitated by the death of a family member at the COVID care. The assault angered the doctors at the hospital, causing a brief halt to their work.

Dean of the Medical College Hospital K. Amudavalli told The Hindu, that a complaint has been lodged with the Superintendent of Police against the assaulter.

The assault comes in the wake of 8 PG doctors testing positive and stepped into isolation. “The PG doctors were working at the COVID ward. Everyday we see infections in doctors and nurses. Amid routine cases of infections to our doctors, they are putting in work round the clock,” Dr. Amudavalli said.

The hospital’s COVID ward has a roll call of 35 doctors and many PG doctors to provide COVID care. With the number of infections among the doctors and nurses, the strain is showing on the hospital. “We are doing the best we can with what is available,” the Dean said.

