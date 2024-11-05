Directorate of Tribal Welfare to organise career guidance programme for tribal youth in Erode

A career guidance skill development awareness programme for members of the tribal community aged between 18 and 35 will be held at Bannari Amman Institute of Technology in Sathyamangalam on November 8.

The Directorate of Tribal Welfare has launched a skill development program statewide to create employment opportunities for tribal youth. This initiative aims to address the employment challenges faced by tribal communities and improve career prospects. The program targets unemployed individuals aged 18 to 35 from tribal communities who have educational qualifications such as SSLC, Plus One, Plus Two, I.T.I., or diploma. Participants will receive training for two to three months, with job placement assistance provided by training partners affiliated with the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC) in selected districts, particularly in cities like Chennai, Coimbatore, and Erode.

The Directorate of Tribal Welfare has asked S.C. Natraj, Director of Sathyamangalam-based NGO Service Unit for Development Activities in Rural (SUDAR), to ensure targeted participation from the nearby tribal habitations in the hill areas of Bargur, Kadambur and Talavadi to identify and mobilise tribal youth to participate in the programme.

