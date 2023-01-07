Career guidance programme for school students held

January 07, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST

The district administration conducted a career guidance programme for school students under the Naan Mudhalvan scheme on Saturday.

The programme was held at a private college in Kadayampatti.

Presiding over the function, Collector S. Karmegam said that through this programme, the students could get knowledge about their higher studies, including where to study and how to study.

He said educationists were conducting various career guidance programmes throughout the State, and thousands of students have benefited. The students can clarify their doubts regarding the JEE, UPSC, and IIT exams, he said.

Nedunchezhiyan, an educationist, interacted with the students and clarified their doubts. Additional Collector (Development) C. Balachandar and officials from departments concerned participated.