Career guidance cells in all government schools in Krishnagiri from May 6

April 26, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

 Career Guidance Cell will come into operation in all government high schools in the district from May 6. Students falling out of school education upon completion of SSLC and Plus Two may approach the cells for education counsel, according to Collector K.Shanthi.

The Collector was speaking at the stakeholders training under the Naan Mudhalvan programme currently under way. The training is being organised for persons with stakes in the development of students that include school heads, teachers, school students development committee members, block level resource persons, project officers among others. The training that is currently under way will conclude on May 5.  The counsellors are being trained to guide students to higher education through the Career Guidance Cells that will come into operation in all government high schools. 

The training was a follow-up to the two-day Statewide training imparted to stakeholders to help steer the students to career goals.

