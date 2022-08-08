Coimbatore

CARE-COVID relief package for MSMEs in Krishnagiri

Special Correspondent KRISHNAGIRI August 08, 2022 19:54 IST
Updated: August 08, 2022 19:54 IST

COVID Assistance and Relief to the Entrepreneurs (CARE) of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises has been opened in the district.  The CARE Scheme was unveiled by the State government to provide relief to MSMEs hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the Part I of the assistance, the individual proprietorship or partnership enterprises affected by the COVID-19 pandemic can reestablish their old enterprise or their legal heirs can start a new enterprise. The maximum project cost may be ₹5 crore. These industries are eligible for 25% subsidy subject to a maximum of ₹25 lakh on the value of plant and machinery. In order to avail this assistance, the MSME proprietor shall not exceed 55 years of age and possess a minimum qualification of 12 th pass.

Part II of the assistance under CARE envisions the existing Micro, Small and Medium enterprises affected by COVID-19 in 2021 and 2022 may take up technology upgradation, or modernisation of existing activities by adding additional machinery and equipment at a subsidy. The subsidy envisions 25% of the value of plant and machinery or maximum of ₹25 lakh.

Advertisement
Advertisement

According to Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy, an expert committee was formed to study the impact of COVID-19 on MSMEs. Based on the expert committee’s report, the State government had unveiled the plan for MSMEs for COVID Assistance and Relief to the Entrepreneurs.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Collector has invited eligible entrepreneurs to avail themselves of the scheme. For details, contact the District Industries Centre on 04343-2355567.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...