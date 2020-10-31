Cardiologist, son drown in river

A cardiologist and his son drowned in River Amaravathi near Udumalpet on Friday.
Police said that N. Jothilingam (42), a cardiologist at a government hospital in Chennai, along with his children Sarweshwar Raja (11) and 14-year-old daughter reached his hometown Kaniyur near Udumalpet on Thursday.
On Friday afternoon, the three visited a temple near the river and the children decided to take a dip. The girl was caught in the water current and she was rescued by her brother.
After the rescue, the boy was pulled by the current and the father stepped in to rescue him. However, the two were washed away.
The bodies were fished out by personnel from the Fire Station and sent to Udumalpet Government Hospital for autopsy.
