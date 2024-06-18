GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Carcass of tusker found at Anthiyur in Erode district

Published - June 18, 2024 08:37 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The carcass of a wild elephant, aged about 20 years, was found near farm land at Anthiyur in Erode district on Tuesday.

Villagers at Karumparai found the carcass near the forest boundary coming under Anthiyur Forest Range of Erode Division on Tuesday morning, and alerted Forest Department staff. Initially, it was suspected to be a case of electrocution death, after villagers claimed the elephant came into contact with a live wire while attempting to enter the field. But, after a careful examination by a team of veterinarians, no external injuries were found on the carcass.

District Forest Officer Kumili Venkata Appala Naidu who inspected the spot told The Hindu that the carcass was found in the revenue stream near the reserve forest. Both tusks were found intact, and no external injuries were observed during examination. “Only after a postmortem and analysing the internal organs can the cause of death be known,” he said.

K. Rajkumar, Conservator of Forests and Field Director, Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) said the carcass showed no signs of electrocution. “However, we are investigating to rule out electrocution as there is a 12V DC-powered fence nearby. In this case, it is confirmed that the supply is purely 12V DC. As there is a stream nearby, we suspect the animal might have been subjected to a continuous pulsating current from the wet surface, which is enough to cause heart fibrillation,” he added.

