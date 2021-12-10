Carcass of tiger found in MTR

UDHAGAMANDALAM

The decomposed carcass of a tiger, believed to be around 8 years old, was found in Northern Hey Beat of Singara Forest Range in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) on Friday.

The carcass was found around 5 km from the Thorapalli to Theppakadu Road while teams of forest staff were engaged in collecting signs of carnivores as part of population estimation exercises taking place in the reserve. Teams comprising the deputy directors of MTR, veterinarians, and field staff reached the spot and conducted a postmortem on the carcass. Forest Department officials found injury marks on the shoulder of the animal, sustained possibly during a fight with another animal. Samples from the animal’s internal organs were also collected for analysis. The carcass was disposed as per National Tiger Conservation Authority protocols.

