Carcass of tiger found in Erode’s Bhavanisagar forest

July 26, 2023 12:26 pm | Updated 12:26 pm IST - ERODE

The carcass of a five-year-old male tiger was found in the Bhavanisagar Forest Range in Sathyamangalam Division, on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

A Forest Department team that was patrolling, found the decomposed carcass at Kothamangalam Pirivu, and alerted senior officials. N. Venkatesh Prabhu, District Forest Officer (DFO), Erode Division, who also holds additional charge of the Sathyamangalam Division along with C. Sivakumar, Range Officer, inspected the spot.

An autopsy was carried out on the spot by the forest assistant veterinarian, in the presence of the DFO, Ranger, Project Officer of the WWF and president of the Karachikorai Village Forest Committee, the Jungle NGO, and other staff. Samples of vital organs were retrieved and were sent for analysis to a laboratory in Hyderabad.

It was found that the tiger had died around 10 days ago. The cause of death could not be immediately ascertained as the carcass was completely decomposed. Officials said the laboratory report is expected in 10 days after which the cause of death would be known. Later, the carcass was consigned to a fire at the site.