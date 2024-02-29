Carcass of male elephant found in Sathyamangalam forest in Erode

February 29, 2024 04:02 pm | Updated 04:02 pm IST - ERODE

The carcass of a male elephant, aged about 13, was found in the forests of the Sathyamangalam Forest Division in Erode district on Thursday, February 29, 2024.

During a patrol, Forest Department staff found the carcass in the Kondappanaicken Palayam forest near some boulders, and alerted senior officials. A veterinarian’s team conducted an autopsy. Doctors found the elephant had been suffering from an intestinal worm disease. Samples were taken for laboratory tests.

Officials said the T.N. government has issued guidelines under the Elephant Death Audit Framework, and based on the rules for conducting post-mortem examinations of elephants, a member of an NGO, and a local body representative were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT