Carcass of female elephant found

UDHAGAMANDALAM

14 December 2021 23:59 IST

The carcass of a 25-year-old female elephant was found in Segur Forest Range in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) buffer zone on Monday.

A postmortem of the highly decomposed carcass was conducted on Tuesday. Officials said the carcass was more than two weeks old and that all its organs were in an advanced stage of decomposition. They added that the cause of death could not be ascertained due to the advanced stage of decomposition of the carcass.

