Car stolen from Kerala businessman found in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

26 December 2020 23:26 IST

But, the cash he claimed to have lost in the incident was not in the vehicle

Nearly 24 hours after a gang stole a car at Navakkarai here that allegedly had ₹27.5 lakh cash, the Coimbatore district police located the vehicle at Madhampatty near the city in the early hours of Saturday.

Around 4 a.m. on Friday, a gang waylaid the car at Navakkarai, attacked a real estate businessman from Kerala Abdul Salam (50), who was travelling in it, and drove off the vehicle. The car was found on Siruvani Main Road around 1 a.m. on Saturday, but no cash was found in the vehicle. Fingerprint experts visited the spot, police sources said.

On Friday, the police conducted an inquiry with Mohammad Ali (65), a gold businessman from Malappuram in Kerala for whom Salam claimed he was carrying the money from Bengaluru. However, Ali claimed he had nothing to do with the cash. Hence, there are no claimants for the stolen cash in this case at present, the sources said.

Meanwhile, a truck driver brought two mobile phones, which purportedly belonged to Salam, to Perur police station on Friday evening. Both had their SIM cards intact and the police analysed its contents, according to the sources.

Superintendent of Police Ara Arularasu said that various clues were collected from these phones regarding the case and that further investigation was on. “We expect to solve the case within a few days,” he said.

Special teams formed

Three special teams were formed to nab the accused involved in the robbery. K.G. Chavadi police registered a case under Section 394 (Voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of the Indian Penal Code on Friday.