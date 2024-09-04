GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Car showroom damaged in fire near Coimbatore

Published - September 04, 2024 06:53 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
The fire reported in a car showroom at Sulur in Coimbatore in the early hours of Wednesday.

The fire reported in a car showroom at Sulur in Coimbatore in the early hours of Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRAGEMENT

More than 10 cars were gutted in a fire reported at a car showroom near Sulur in Coimbatore district in the early hours of Wednesday. The police said that the fire was reported at Jai Krishnaa Autosales, a Maruti Suzuki dealership, located at Ranganathapuram on Tiruchi Road, Sulur.

The Fire and Rescue Services said that the Sulur fire station received an emergency call around 3 a.m. Fire tenders from Sulur and Coimbatore south stations rushed to the spot and fire-fighters led by District Fire Officer P. Pulukandi swung into action.

Sales section, service centre and spare parts store of the dealership were damaged in the fire. The damaged cars included new and that of the customers, which were brought to the showroom for servicing. The fire fighting continued till 6 a.m., said officials from the Fire and Rescue Services, adding that the reason for the fire was yet to be ascertained.

Traffic along one side of Tiruchi Road was disrupted for a few hours due to the fire. Police personnel from Sulur station regulated the traffic along the busy road. The Sulur police have registered a case in connection with the fire..

Related Topics

Coimbatore / fire

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.