Car plunges into farm well, two feared drowned

Two members of a family are feared drowned when a car plunged into a farm well off the national highway in Karimangalam here on Tuesday.

Veeran (40) of Mettur, his wife Uma (35) and daughter Sushmita (13) were returning to Bengaluru. The car was crossing Ponneri in Karimangalam at around 2.45 p.m on Tuesday, when Veeran was suspected to have lost control over the vehicle. The car veered off the highway and plunged into a farm well. According to the police, Uma was thrown off the vehicle after the car door swung open. Veeran and Sushmita were feared drowned as the car submerged in the deep waters of the well. As of Tuesday evening, rescue efforts were still under way.