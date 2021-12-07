Car goes up in flames near Coimbatore Collectorate

Coimbatore

07 December 2021 00:00 IST

Short circuit in the car’s electrical system cited as reason

A car caught fire on the road between the Collectorate and City Police Commissioner’s office on Monday.

The incident happened when people in large numbers were present on the collectorate premises and on the road in view of the District Collector’s weekly grievances redress meeting held every Monday.

The police said that the car belonging to Nanjappan (75), a retired government employee from New Siddhapudur, caught fire around noon. He had come to the treasury on the collectorate premises with his relatives. They noticed smoke emanating from the front portion of the car when they were about to leave the place. All of them got out of the car immediately and the vehicle went up in flames.

Fire brigades from the Coimbatore south fire station rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire.

Tense moments prevailed at the place as the city had police deployment in sensitive locations in view of the Babri Masjid demolition anniversary. The police immediately verified the whereabouts of the car passengers and found that it was an accident, possibly due to a short circuit in the car’s electrical system as per the observations of the Fire and Rescue Services. The Race Course police have registered a case in connection with the incident.