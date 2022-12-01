Car firm in Salem ordered to pay ₹8.26 lakh as compensation to customer

December 01, 2022 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Salem District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission on Wednesday has directed a car company to pay ₹8.26 lakh as compensation to a customer for damaging his car during annual service.

N. Soundarajan of Thammanaickenpatti claimed that when the showroom mechanic took the car for a test drive, it collided with a truck and was severely damaged. The incident took place on March 6, 2017. Following this, in May 2019, Mr. Soundarajan filed a case at the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission praying to direct the car company to get back the car and give him a new one or to return the amount of ₹8.02 lakh that he paid for the car and also ₹ 3 lakh as compensation for the mental agony.

After hearing the case on Wednesday, the commission directed the company to take the car back and pay ₹7,26,285 and also ₹one lakh in compensation for the mental agony, service defect, and case expenses. The commission was directed to pay this amount of ₹ 8.26 lakh within two months. If not, the company has to pay this amount along with 6% interest from the date of filing the case (May, 2019).

