ADVERTISEMENT

Car falls into PAP canal near Coimbatore, driver escapes

October 04, 2023 05:28 pm | Updated 05:28 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A 35-year-old man from Tiruppur district managed to escape after the car he drove fell into a canal of the Parambikulam Aliyar Project (PAP) at Pacharpalayam in Coimbatore district on Tuesday.

The police said that K. Sathish, a resident of Vinayagar Kovil Street at Devanurpudur near Udumalpet in Tirupur district, went to Palladam for personal work in his car. While returning, he saw a road diversion at Pacharpalayam and drove the car along another road that runs parallel to the PAP canal.

After proceeding some distance, he realised that he chose the wrong route. He lost control of the car while reversing it and the vehicle fell into the canal. As the car began to sink, Mr. Sathish came out through the window of the driver’s seat and swam to the canal bund, the police said.

The Sulthanpet police and the fire and rescue services from Sulur reached the spot, after being alerted by people. The car was pulled out from the canal using a crane.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US