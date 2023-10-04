Car falls into PAP canal near Coimbatore, driver escapes

October 04, 2023 05:28 pm | Updated 05:28 pm IST

A 35-year-old man from Tiruppur district managed to escape after the car he drove fell into a canal of the Parambikulam Aliyar Project (PAP) at Pacharpalayam in Coimbatore district on Tuesday.

The police said that K. Sathish, a resident of Vinayagar Kovil Street at Devanurpudur near Udumalpet in Tirupur district, went to Palladam for personal work in his car. While returning, he saw a road diversion at Pacharpalayam and drove the car along another road that runs parallel to the PAP canal.

After proceeding some distance, he realised that he chose the wrong route. He lost control of the car while reversing it and the vehicle fell into the canal. As the car began to sink, Mr. Sathish came out through the window of the driver’s seat and swam to the canal bund, the police said.

The Sulthanpet police and the fire and rescue services from Sulur reached the spot, after being alerted by people. The car was pulled out from the canal using a crane.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.