Car falls into gorge in Yercaud
A car fell into a gorge on the Yercaud ghat road during the early hours of Friday. No one suffered major injuries in the incident.
According to the police, a car with three men and two children slipped into a gorge near 40ft bridge on the ghat road. Passerby motorists alerted the police and personnel from the check-post and 108 ambulance rushed to the spot. The car was lifted from the gorge and the passengers were rushed to government hospital nearby.
According to the police, S. Keshavan, S. Suresh, Yuvaraj and two children from Hasthampatti who were travelling by the car suffered minor injuries in the incident. District Collector S. Karmegham and senior police officials visited the accident spot. Police are inquiring.
