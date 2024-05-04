Car driver murdered in Salem

May 04, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - Salem

A 35-year-old car driver was beaten to death in a quarrel on Saturday. K. Shankar Ganesh (35), a resident of Kullappanaickanur near Panamarathupatti, was out drinking with friends Navaneethan (40), Venkatachalam (27) and Prabhu (27) at Kuralnatham on April 30, when a quarrel broke out between them and his friends allegedly assaulted him, leaving him severely injured. Shankar Ganesh was taken to Salem Government Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday. Panamarathupatti police have registered a case and arrested the three accused. They have been remanded in prison.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.