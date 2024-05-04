ADVERTISEMENT

Car driver murdered in Salem

May 04, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 35-year-old car driver was beaten to death in a quarrel on Saturday. K. Shankar Ganesh (35), a resident of Kullappanaickanur near Panamarathupatti, was out drinking with friends Navaneethan (40), Venkatachalam (27) and Prabhu (27) at Kuralnatham on April 30, when a quarrel broke out between them and his friends allegedly assaulted him, leaving him severely injured. Shankar Ganesh was taken to Salem Government Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday. Panamarathupatti police have registered a case and arrested the three accused. They have been remanded in prison.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US