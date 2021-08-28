Car driver abducted near Palladam let off

Tiruppur

28 August 2021 00:42 IST

A car driver who was allegedly abducted by miscreants near Palladam in Tiruppur district on Thursday was let off near Palani in Dindigul district on Friday.

According to the police, Maheswaran alias Sakthi (33) was the acting driver for a family in Tiruppur City Police limits.

On Thursday, he drove from Tiruppur till Dharapuram and on the way back, three cars allegedly intercepted his vehicle on at Perumpali near Palladam. The miscreants forced the driver to get down and abducted him. A woman who was left alone in the car reported to the Palladam police regarding this incident. On Friday, the police received information that Maheswaran was let off at Keeranur in Dindigul district near Dharapuram, following which he was brought back to Palladam police station. Sources said that the abduction was linked to gold smuggling as per preliminary inquiry.

Advertising

Advertising