HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Car dealer told to pay ₹4 lakh compensation in cheating case in Namakkal

May 18, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Namakkal District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DCDRC) on Thursday ordered a car dealer to pay ₹4 lakh compensation for cheating a customer.

M. Sekar, a resident of Natarajapuram in Namakkal, in March 2017, saw a post on an app regarding a second-hand car for sale in Madurai. Believing this, Sekar met a car dealer named Sudharsan in Madurai.

Mr. Sekar bought a car from him at a cost of ₹2.81 lakh. Later, while heading to Namakkal after covering 20 km from Madurai, the car needed repair. When he alerted the car dealer, the latter sent a car mechanic to take the car to Madurai, promising to hand over the vehicle to Mr. Sekar after the repair.

But, there was no response from the car dealer, even though Mr. Sekar contacted him many times. Later, he sent a legal notice to the car dealer to hand over the car. But, Sudharsan asked him to pay the repair charges. Following this, in 2019, Mr. Sekar filed a case at the Namakkal DCDRC.

Hearing the petition, commission president V. Ramaraj said in his order that the car dealer’s action proved unfair trade practise. So, the car dealer should pay ₹2.81 lakh with 9% interest, one lakh rupees for mental agony, and ₹19,000 as case expenses to Mr. Sekar within four weeks.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.