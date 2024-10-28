ADVERTISEMENT

Car damaged in firecracker explosion in Namakkal

Published - October 28, 2024 06:18 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

A car was completely damaged in a firecracker explosion at Thalambadi in Namakkal on Monday.

According to the police, R. Nagulraj (45) from Paramathi Velur reached Thalambadi in his friend car to attend a funeral. He had stored in the boot firecrackers to be burst during the funeral procession. Around noon, he starting bursting the firecrackers. A spark fell on the firecrackers stocked in the boot that was kept open. In the impact, all the firecrackers started exploding and the car was completely damaged. Parts of the car were found 20 meters away from the fire accident spot. Fortunately, no one was injured. The Fire and Rescue Services department rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire. The Namakkal police are investigating.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Salem

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US