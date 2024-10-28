Car damaged in firecracker explosion in Namakkal

A car was completely damaged in a firecracker explosion at Thalambadi in Namakkal on Monday.

According to the police, R. Nagulraj (45) from Paramathi Velur reached Thalambadi in his friend car to attend a funeral. He had stored in the boot firecrackers to be burst during the funeral procession. Around noon, he starting bursting the firecrackers. A spark fell on the firecrackers stocked in the boot that was kept open. In the impact, all the firecrackers started exploding and the car was completely damaged. Parts of the car were found 20 meters away from the fire accident spot. Fortunately, no one was injured. The Fire and Rescue Services department rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire. The Namakkal police are investigating.