GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Car damaged in firecracker explosion in Namakkal

Published - October 28, 2024 06:18 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

A car was completely damaged in a firecracker explosion at Thalambadi in Namakkal on Monday.

According to the police, R. Nagulraj (45) from Paramathi Velur reached Thalambadi in his friend car to attend a funeral. He had stored in the boot firecrackers to be burst during the funeral procession. Around noon, he starting bursting the firecrackers. A spark fell on the firecrackers stocked in the boot that was kept open. In the impact, all the firecrackers started exploding and the car was completely damaged. Parts of the car were found 20 meters away from the fire accident spot. Fortunately, no one was injured. The Fire and Rescue Services department rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire. The Namakkal police are investigating.  

Published - October 28, 2024 06:18 pm IST

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.