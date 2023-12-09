Car catches fire in Salem, none injured

December 09, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - Salem

A car travelling towards Kallakurichi was gutted on Saturday after it caught fire while in transit. Its five occupants escaped unhurt.

M. Manikandan (28), a resident of Pallapatti in Salem, was travelling with four other relatives when he spotted black smoke coming out from inside the car at the flyover near Vazhapadi Pudupatti Mariamman Tenple on the Salem-Chennai National Highway. The car was stopped and all five got down to safety, before the fire fire spread to the whole car. Though Vazhapadi Fire and Rescue Service rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire, the car was completely gutted. Vazhapadi police have registered a case and are investigating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT