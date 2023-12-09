Car catches fire in Salem, none injured

December 09, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - Salem

A car travelling towards Kallakurichi was gutted on Saturday after it caught fire while in transit. Its five occupants escaped unhurt.

M. Manikandan (28), a resident of Pallapatti in Salem, was travelling with four other relatives when he spotted black smoke coming out from inside the car at the flyover near Vazhapadi Pudupatti Mariamman Tenple on the Salem-Chennai National Highway. The car was stopped and all five got down to safety, before the fire fire spread to the whole car. Though Vazhapadi Fire and Rescue Service rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire, the car was completely gutted. Vazhapadi police have registered a case and are investigating.