Car catches fire after hitting road divider on Salem- Bengaluru NH

January 11, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST

A speeding car caught fire after it collided with another car and rammed into a divider on Salem – Bengaluru National Highway at Kadayampatti on Wednesday.

According to the police, the incident happened when Murali, a farmer of Elathur Anna Nagar, along with his son, was on his way to Thevattipatti in his car. While Murali was crossing the highway at Elathur bus stop, a car with four persons on its way from Salem to Bengaluru collided with the vehicle and rammed into a road divider and caught fire. All the four, native of Bengaluru, were rescued by local people. They suffered minor injuries and were taken to the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in Salem.

The front portion of the car, driven by Murali, was damaged completely, and he and his son escaped unhurt. Fire Service and Rescue personnel put out the fire. Vehicle movement was disrupted on the national highway for over an hour.