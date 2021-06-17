Captured elephant brought to camp

17 June 2021 22:22 IST

UDHAGAMANDALAM

A 30-year-old injured elephant was brought to an elephant camp in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) on Thursday for treatment. The animal will live the rest of its life in captivity.

The tusker, known to the forest department as “Silver Monstra,” was captured and restrained using kumki elephants in Gudalur on Wednesday. Due to the unfavourable topography and rain in the region, it was decided to leave the elephant restrained in Gudalur on Wednesday, and on Thursday morning, it was boarded onto a truck and brought to an elephant camp in MTR.

Field Director of MTR, K.K. Kaushal said that it was probably the first time that an elephant was captured without being tranquilised.

“After seeing the animal, we estimate that it has a 60-70 per cent chance of survival. The wounds are quite deep and will need continuous treatment over a period of time,” said Mr. Kaushal.

A team of veterinarians, including veterinary assistant surgeon K. Rajesh Kumar, as well as veterinarians from the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University will treat the animal over the next few months, said Mr. Kaushal.

“The animal is being fed and is calm. It is also not trying to get out from the ‘kraal’ (elephant shelter) in which it has been kept,” said another official from the Forest Department.