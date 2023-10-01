‘Capture the Perfect Brew’ contest presented by Kannan’s Kaapi and The Hindu held in Coimbatore

October 01, 2023 05:12 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST

:With the aroma of piping coffee wafting through the halls of PVR Cinemas at Coimbatore’s Brookefields Mall on October 1, 200 winners of the “Capture the Perfect Brew” contest, presented by Kannan’s Kaapi and The Hindu, made their way into the theatre to watch the movie ‘Chitta’’ and celebrate World Coffee Day .

The contest invited participants to photograph their morning coffee and submit it with one-liners before September 30. The winners were then given tickets to watch the film.

“ Coffee is the only drink that we love unconditionally. As a proud coffee-lover, I felt that we ought to throw a celebration on this day,” said J. Shanker Krishnan, Executive Director of Kannan’s Kaapi, as he congratulated the winners.

“I am a coffee enthusiast and I was very surprised when I won the contest. Events like these create awareness among people about where their coffee comes from and we should have more of these [contests],” said Manish, one of the winners.

Tirumalai Ilango, another winner submitted a picture of himself drinking coffee with the caption: ‘Paralysed body, energised coffee, enthusiastic outlook. “Very excited to win and looking forward to the movie with some coffee!” he said.

M. Krishnan, Managing Director of Sri Krishna Sweets, who was the chief guest, received the first ticket for the movie.

K.K. Ramachandran, president of Coimbatore Sree Ayyappa Seva Sangam; and Premi, former president of Bharathi Park Ladies Association were also present.

