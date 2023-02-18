Capture carnivores involved in cattle kills: Talavadi farmers

February 18, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - ERODE

With cattle kills by tigers and leopards being reported frequently in Talavadi Hills, members of the Talavadi Farmers Association have urged the Conservator of Forests and the Field Director of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) to take steps to capture and relocate the problematic animals and settle the compensation to farmers at the earliest.

In a mail sent to the Conservator of Forests, association president S. Kannaiyan, general secretary S. Yuva Bharath and treasurer S. Sathyamurthy said there was a sharp increase in tigers and leopards straying into human habitations at Seshan Nagar in Talavadi. Last week, two cows were killed, and a cow sustained grievous injuries in a tiger attack at Seshan Nagar. “This tiger’s territory is not a dense forest, and its prey is mostly domestic animals,” the association said.

When cattle kills were reported in the same area last year, the Forest Department blamed lantana bushes in the border area. “But the tiger is roaming in the human habitation, which is a few km away from the forest,” they said and added that killing domestic animals was a clear sign of lack of prey base in the forest.

The association further pointed out that leopard conflict was also reported in Malkuthipuram Doddi area recently.

The association urged the department to follow the Standard Operating Procedures laid down by National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) in dealing with tigers and leopards. It wanted a technical committee formed as per NTCA guidelines to deal with straying of animals at Seshan Nagar and wanted representatives of their association included in the committee.

They further wanted to expedite the process of catching and relocating the leopard at Malkuthipuram area, simplify the compensation mechanism for farmers who lost their cattle and increase the solatium for the loss of human lives to ₹15 lakh as given in Karnataka.