Capital subsidy available for MSMEs in service sector

June 08, 2023 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST

The District Industries Centre (DIC) here has invited application from the Micro, Small and Medium-sector Enterprises (MSMEs) in the service sector to avail of subsidy to set up cold storages and testing laboratories.

According to a Government Order issued on May 18, the Department of MSMEs said it would extend 15 % of project cost or ₹ 25 lakh as capital subsidy to MSMEs that set up cold storages, warehouses, refrigerated transport, or testing laboratories. This is applicable to industries that are expanding these facilities too. The warehouses should be minimum 10,000 sq.ft and if the cold storage is in a rented or leased space, the applicant should produce the relevant documents. The scheme would have retrospetive effective from April 6.

The applications can be submitted on www.msmeonline.tn.gov.in/incentives

An official said the cold storages and warehouses are used to store bulk quantities of perishables and testing laboratories are needed for manufacturing units to ensure quality. All MSME units that are into service sector related to manufacturing activities would be supported through this scheme.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Since this is a new scheme there are no district-wise targets this financial year. However, there are several agri related industrial activities in the district such as coir and the schemes will benefit these sectors,” the official said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT